Atlantic Union Bank Drumstick DASH - 5K Virtual Run/Walk

The Drumstick DASH is a 5k run and family walk that happens every Thanksgiving Morning in Downtown Roanoke, VA. The DASH benefits the Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s dining services and provides for the meals that the Rescue Mission serves on an annual basis. We typically serve about 200,000+ meals a year to those in need. These meals go to adults and children alike, providing needed nutrition so that each of our guests can focus on the ultimate success, rising out of poverty. We are honored to welcome some of the best runners in the area (and some from beyond) to our race. The DASH is the most popular race in the downtown area and attracts everyone in the family from the athletic types to the ones who are just here to have a good time and take a stroll. When you participate in the DASH, you're not just making a statement, you're supporting a movement.

Join us from anywhere with our Virtual Option, November 1st - November 30th!