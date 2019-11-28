Atlantic Union Bank Drumstick DASH
Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia 24011
The Atlantic Union Bank Drumstick DASH is sure to get you into a thankful spirit as you and your family "move your feet so others can eat". This year, the Rescue Mission will provide more than 250,000 meals to homeless and hungry families. Enjoy the music along our USA Track & Field certified route as the Drumstick DASH provides a fun, family-friendly, rain or shine Thanksgiving morning event.
Info
Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map