Author Albert Goldbarth

Goldbarth has published over a dozen volumes of poetry and essays and is the only poet to be honored twice with the National Book Critics Circle Award. He is also a recipient of the Poetry Foundation’s Mark Twain Award for Humorous Poetry, and has been nominated for the National Book Award and the Los Angeles Times Book Prize. Poet David Baker of The Kenyon Review calls Goldbarth “. . . a contemporary genius with the language itself . . . There is simply no contemporary poet like him.” Goldbarth is the Adelle V. Davis Distinguished Professor of Humanities at Wichita State University, and he teaches in the low-residency M.F.A. program in creative writing at Converse College.

Q&A with Goldbarth and Graywolf Press Editor Jeff Shotts

Fri, Sept 1, 11 am

Hollins Room, Wyndham Robertson Library

Shotts is executive editor at Graywolf Press, where he edits poetry, essays, and criticism. He has worked with writers such as Elizabeth Alexander, Mary Jo Bang, Eula Biss, Steph Burt, Nick Flynn, Albert Goldbarth, Matthea Harvey, Fanny Howe, Leslie Jamison, Donika Kelly, Layli Long Soldier, Harryette Mullen, Carl Phillips, D. A. Powell, Claudia Rankine, Vijay Seshadri, Diane Seuss, Solmaz Sharif, Danez Smith, Tracy K. Smith, Susan Stewart, Mary Szybist, Natasha Trethewey, Mai Der Vang, Monica Youn, and Kevin Young, among many others. In 2017, Shotts received the Editor’s Award from Poets & Writers. He lives in Minneapolis.

Funding provided by the Jackson Poetry Endowment.