Author-Artist Talk with Suzanne Stryk

× Expand Floyd Center for the Arts Suzanne Stryk Artist-Author Talk Poster

All are invited to the Floyd Center for the Arts on June 22 at 7:00 pm, as Author and Artist, Suzanne Stryk, gives a talk about her book, "The Middle of Somewhere: An Artist Explores the Nature of Virginia." This event is free & open to the public, and will take place in the Community Hall at the Floyd Center for the Arts. A reception follows the talk. Copies of The Middle of Somewhere will be available for purchase.

​

"The Middle of Somewhere" is an assemblage of essays, sketches, and ephemera from her travels. In a challenge that is universal, Stryk invites us to travel slowly, tread lightly, and look closely at each somewhere that defines a place.