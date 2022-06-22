Author-Artist Talk with Suzanne Stryk

Floyd Center for the Arts 220 Parkway Ln S, Roanoke, Virginia 24091

All are invited to the Floyd Center for the Arts on June 22 at 7:00 pm, as Author and Artist, Suzanne Stryk, gives a talk about her book, "The Middle of Somewhere: An Artist Explores the Nature of Virginia." This event is free & open to the public, and will take place in the Community Hall at the Floyd Center for the Arts. A reception follows the talk. Copies of The Middle of Somewhere will be available for purchase.

"The Middle of Somewhere" is an assemblage of essays, sketches, and ephemera from her travels. In a challenge that is universal, Stryk invites us to travel slowly, tread lightly, and look closely at each somewhere that defines a place.

Talks & Readings
5407452784
