Author Deborah Miranda: Reading, Book Signing and Reception

Deborah Miranda, who is John Lucian Smith Term Professor of English at Washington and Lee University, is author of "Bad Indians: A Tribal Memoir," along with three poetry collections. Her scholarship on California missions, native women's erotics, and two-spirit issues has been widely published. Miranda is the member of the Ohlone Costanoan Esselen Nation and has Chumash lineage.

Miranda's visit is sponsored by the Roanoke College English Department and Visiting Writers.