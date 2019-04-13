× Expand Kit Foster Cover Image Listen to the Birds by author K.E. Lanning

Author: K.E. Lanning

Book launch event: Listen to the Birds, Saturday, 1-3 pm on April 13, 2019

Book No Further, Roanoke, VA

Speculative science fiction author K.E. Lanning of Lexington, VA, announces a book launch of her new novel, Listen to the Birds, the final book of THE MELT TRILOGY, at Book No Further, 112 Market St. SE [new location!], Roanoke, VA, on Saturday, April 13th, 2019, 1 to 3 pm. A reading and signing of all three books will occur and the event is free, please join us!