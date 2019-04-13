Author K.E. Lanning, Book Launch Event: Listen to the Birds
Book No Further 112 Market St. SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
×
Kit Foster Cover Image
Listen to the Birds by author K.E. Lanning
Author: K.E. Lanning
Book launch event: Listen to the Birds, Saturday, 1-3 pm on April 13, 2019
Book No Further, Roanoke, VA
Speculative science fiction author K.E. Lanning of Lexington, VA, announces a book launch of her new novel, Listen to the Birds, the final book of THE MELT TRILOGY, at Book No Further, 112 Market St. SE [new location!], Roanoke, VA, on Saturday, April 13th, 2019, 1 to 3 pm. A reading and signing of all three books will occur and the event is free, please join us!
Info
Book No Further 112 Market St. SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Talks & Readings