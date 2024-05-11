Author Meet & Greet: Dr. Nancy Meyer

Meet Dr. Nancy Meyer, author of Defying Fear: Finding the Courage to Embrace Your True Value, Saturday, May 11, 11 am - 1 pm at Book No Further. Defying Fear is "a roadmap for transformation ... a testament to the resilience of the human spirit."

A Roanoke Valley resident, Meyer is a retired chiropractic physician and an ironman triathlete. She says the book is "a beacon of hope for those navigating through the shadows of doubt and adversity. Through the captivating tale of Lila, a composite character born from the resilience of real women, Meyer intertwines personal experiences, biblical truths, and profound insights to illuminate the path to unwavering self-worth."