Author NoViolet Bulawayo
Bulawayo grew up in Zimbabwe and is the author of We Need New Names, this year's common reading for first-year Hollins students. Bulawayo's semi-autobiographical literary debut is the story of a ten-year-old girl's journey from Africa to America. The novel was a finalist for the Man Booker Prize and won the Los Angeles Times Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction.
