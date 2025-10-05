× Expand image supplied by the author author Heather Cole

The Friends of Lucy Breckinridge are pleased to present their second Author Talk & Book Signing featuring Heather Cole. She will be speaking on her book "Virginia's Presidents: A History & Guide."

Cost: $5.00 for non-members; free to "Friends" members. Light refreshments will be available. Home tours will be available after the talk until 5:00 pm.

Heather Cole is author, most recently, of "Virginia's Presidents: A History & Guide" and "Ohio's Presidents: A History & Guide", both published by The History Press. She holds a master's degree in American History and has worked in a variety of museums and archives, including as a guide at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum in Staunton. She currently works as an editor at Bridgewater College and runs a small publishing company specializing in local and family history.

About the Friends of Lucy Breckinridge: We are a group of individuals who share a love of history. We formed our group in April 2024 with a mission and purpose of acquiring historical knowledge and using this knowledge to educate the public; to help our veterans; to provide cleaning services for headstones so our ancestors are honored; to participate in memorial services for Civil War veterans; and lastly, to support the Fincastle Rifles.

About the Jubal Early Homeplace: The Jubal Early Homeplace is located in Hardy, VA and was the birthplace of future Confederate General Jubal Anderson Early. He was the third of ten children of Joab Early and Ruth Hairston and lived here until he enrolled at the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1833. Located in Franklin County, this preserved early 19th century home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a Virginia Historic Landmark. It is a must-visit destination in Franklin County.