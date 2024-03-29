× Expand J.S. Bach J.S. Bach's The Passion According to St. John

J.S. Bach's The Passion According to St. John is a towering masterpiece of the Baroque era of choral and orchestral works of all time!

This masterpiece will be presented with musical ensembles of the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra and Choir, The Roanoke Valley Choral Society, and choirs of St. John Lutheran and First Evangelical Presbyterian Churches.

The work features reflective chorales, choruses, solos arias and text from the Gospel of John which will heighten the listener's personal connection to the historical story.

Free admission. Tickets at the door.