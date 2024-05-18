Bach & Vivaldi- Roanoque Baroque Chamber Music

First Evangelical Presbyterian 2101 Jefferson Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24014

Live music with period instruments in an immersive environment by Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra!

Guest artists join our community orchestra- violins, flutes, harpsichord, recorders and soloists!

Concerts & Live Music, History, Religion & Spirituality
