Back to School Fest
to
Prestige Gymnastics Academy 1110 Vinyard Rd 3rd Floor of Lancerlot Sports Complex, Roanoke, Virginia 24179
Kick off the school year with fun and friends at our Annual Back to School Fest — a free, open house-style event for both members and non-members!
🎉 Meet & greet with our amazing coaching staff!
🛍️ Shop exclusive day-of ProShop sales!
🤸 Explore the gym at your own pace!
🎨 Participate in fun crafts and games!
🎒Learn all about our upcoming classes, clinics, & workshops for kids of all ages!
🧁Enjoy delicious cupcakes, popcorn, & treats!
In the spirit of giving, we’re asking each guest to bring one new school supply item to donate at the door. All supplies will be donated to local schools, teachers, and/or students in need — helping us support our community while celebrating the upcoming school year!
Bonus Deal for New Families:
Sign up to become a member by paying your initial registration fee, and we’ll give you your first month of classes totally FREE!
No RSVP needed — just bring a school supply, a smile, and come join the fun at Prestige Gymnastics!