The Backroads Blues Festival! This festival of blues tunes includes music from Buddy Guy (The legendary blues artist's eighteenth solo LP and follow-up to 2015's Born to Play Guitar showcases his raw and unadulterated sound, its fifteen tracks a true pleasure for aficionados and genre newcomers alike), Kenny Wayne Shepherd (The Louisiana born axe-man and songsmith has sold millions of albums while throwing singles into the Top 10, shining a light on the rich blues of the past and forging ahead with his own modern twist on a classic sound he has embodied since his teens), and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (with both eyes on the future and the blues in his blood, 20-year-old guitarist, and vocalist and songwriter is set to take the music world by storm with the May 2019 release of his debut album, KINGFISH. “I do think I have an old soul, that I’ve been here before,” he says. “I’m moving forward with one foot in the past.”).