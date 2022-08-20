Backroads Blues Festival
Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
The Backroads Blues Festival! This festival of blues tunes includes music from Buddy Guy (The legendary blues artist's eighteenth solo LP and follow-up to 2015's Born to Play Guitar showcases his raw and unadulterated sound, its fifteen tracks a true pleasure for aficionados and genre newcomers alike), Kenny Wayne Shepherd (The Louisiana born axe-man and songsmith has sold millions of albums while throwing singles into the Top 10, shining a light on the rich blues of the past and forging ahead with his own modern twist on a classic sound he has embodied since his teens), and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (with both eyes on the future and the blues in his blood, 20-year-old guitarist, and vocalist and songwriter is set to take the music world by storm with the May 2019 release of his debut album, KINGFISH. “I do think I have an old soul, that I’ve been here before,” he says. “I’m moving forward with one foot in the past.”).