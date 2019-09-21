BaconFest VA

On September 21, 2019, come join us at Elmwood Park in Roanoke, VA from 11am-5pm for delicious bacon dishes beyond your wildest dreams! Everything from bacon-wrapped pork belly to bacon hot sauces, bacon tacos to bacon cupcakes, every bacon creation imaginable!

​And with an official American Cornhole League tournament (1st place prize $500), Twin Creeks Brewery beer on tap, and 94.9 Star Country broadcasting live, BaconFest 2019 will be our biggest and best year yet!

Tickets will be on sale at the entry gates located at the Williamson Rd. and Franklin Rd. entrances.

BaconFest 2019 is a rain or shine event.