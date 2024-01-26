× Expand Kerry Plank Red Yellow and Black Modern Magic Competition Flyer - 1 Bad Plays Poster

This youth production has over 50 cast and crew members from age 6 to 17. "Bad Plays Gone Wrong" is a combination of two One-Act plays. Both plays are comedies that are actually a play within a play. "All I Really Need to Know I Learned from Being in a Bad Play" is a comedic retelling of Romeo and Juliet and the disastrous backstage drama involved in producing the play from auditions and rehearsals to the final performance. "Bad Things Happen to Good Actors" is a very lively and energetic retelling of The Wizard of Oz where everything that could go wrong on stage actually does.

Tickets available here:

https://buytickets.at/atticproductions

Friday January 26th and February 2nd at 7:30 PM

Saturday January 27th and February 3rd at 2:30 PM

Sunday January 28th and February 4th at 2:30 PM