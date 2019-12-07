Balance Bike Bonanza

Studies have shown introducing children to cycling at an early age aids with gross and fine motor skill development as well as speech, behavioral and social skill development. But really it's just about having fun! Join us at Westlake Library where we'll provide a safe, fun, and warm learning environment for your child to give a balance bike a try. Bring your own or try out a demo bike. Saturday December 7th 10:00-12:00 at the Westlake Libray.