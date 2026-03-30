Balance: A Group Show at Art on 1st

× Expand Susan Brady MH 115396

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

Art on 1st's latest group show , titled BALANCE opens on Art by Night, Friday, April 3 with a reception from 5:00-8:00 PM. The show will run until Saturday, April 23rd. The Gallery is open 11-3 Wednesday through Saturday.

Our open call for artists challenged artists to consider an exploration of harmony, tension, symmetry, and equilibrium. We invited artists to use any medium to create pieces that communicated their own interpretation of Balance. The show will showcase art from 30 local artists in our gallery for the month of April.

The show is free. Children are welcome. We will have wine tasting from Fortunato Restaurant and treats for the whole family.