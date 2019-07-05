Balloons Over Rockbridge Festival

We are a non-profit community group created to raise funds & awareness for local charities & organizations through our annual July Hot Air Balloon Festival. The 2019 Festival be held on Friday, July 5th and Saturday, July 6th at the Virginia Horse Center Oak Hill property. The event includes piloted balloon flights, tethered flights, live music, kids activities, vendors, food, and beer and wine. See our website for flight reservations. There is no admission fees.

Piloted balloon flights - Friday, July 5th at 6 am and 6 pm and Saturday, July 6th at 6 am and 6 pm

Parking and Festival gates open Friday, July 5th at 5 pm and Saturday, July 6th at 2 pm