× Expand Roanoke's House of Expression Ballroom History Meet & Greet

Join Virginia Tech and Roanoke's House of Expression for an evening of Ballroom history and meet the Pioneers of Ballroom including the Grand Dame of Ballroom Duchess La Wong, the original voice of ballroom Junior Labeija, and the Labels Guru extraordinaire John Moschino, along with the Master of Ceremonies Paris Ninja-Aeon.