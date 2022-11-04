Bando Cuisillos with Aldo Trujillo

Enjoy a night of great Latin music with Latin Grammy winning Bando Cuisillos and Aldo Trujillo.

Friday night, November 4th. Tickets are on sale NOW!

Banda Cuisillos is made up of many talented musicians and is known for its romantic Mexican style of music, as well for the elaborate Native American costumes the members wear during live performances. The group recorded its debut album, Tengo una Novia, in 1995. Over the next six years, the popular group finished several more full-length recordings, working under both the Musart and Polygram Records labels. Their popularity grew as they shifted their sound by integrating electric instruments into their traditional sound, and in 2000, Hasta la Eternidad turned platinum. They received a Latin Grammy award for their next album, Pura Rancheras, in 2001. Nuevos Horizontes followed up three months later, and Homenaje a Joan Sebastian followed in June 2002. After that, the group released five discs over the next three years and toured heavily.

Enjoy a show with more than three hours of music exclusively for our Latino community.

Tickets: $60, $80 & $100.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, September 16th at 10am. Click here to purchase on Ticketmaster.com.