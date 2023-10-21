× Expand Barktoberfest Event Coordinators Contact barktoberfestevent@gmail.com for questions!

Project Support is thrilled to be hosting the 6th annual Barktoberfest event! This year's event will be held at Elmwood Park in Downtown Roanoke from 11am-4pm. Our event benefits Project Support, Inc., which is dedicated to helping individuals in our community who suffer from mental illness. At our charitable event we will have outdoor vendors, music, food trucks, dog/owner costume contests, demonstrations, speakers, and numerous chances to adopt your next best friend!

We are currently looking for sponsors & vendors for the event! Please email barktoberfestevent@gmail.com if you're interested or have any questions!