Baroque Radiance of the Choral Art

Oakey's Downtown Chapel 318 Church Avenue SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Season III Finale

Experience a rich program of baroque music by composers, Monteverdi, Martini, Handel, and Vivaldi!

The Roanoque Baroque Chamber Choir and Orchestra will perform in the resonant acoustic setting of Oakey's historic downtown chapel. Listen to the expressive and harmonic sounds of the new Baroque bass.

Name your own ticket price (suggested donation $20) at the door or

With advance ticket for preferred seating online (https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/radiance-of-the-choral-art)

