Baroque Radiance of the Choral Art
to
Oakey's Downtown Chapel 318 Church Avenue SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Public Domain
Golden Baroque Musicians and Chorists
Season III Finale
Experience a rich program of baroque music by composers, Monteverdi, Martini, Handel, and Vivaldi!
The Roanoque Baroque Chamber Choir and Orchestra will perform in the resonant acoustic setting of Oakey's historic downtown chapel. Listen to the expressive and harmonic sounds of the new Baroque bass.
Name your own ticket price (suggested donation $20) at the door or
With advance ticket for preferred seating online (https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/radiance-of-the-choral-art)