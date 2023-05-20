Barry & The Mudflaps

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at T

Join us for an evening of bluegrass music from some of our local favorites. Barry Collins leads a group of veteran bluegrass musicians through a fun evening of bluegrass tunes and hilarious stage banter. Joining Barry will be Nick Goad (Sideline) on mandolin and vocals, Patrick Robertson guitar, bass and vocals, Allen Surface on guitar, dobro and vocals and Glenn Skaggs on guitar, bass and vocals.