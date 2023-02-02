Barry Bostwick & Barbara Eden live in "Love Letters"

× Expand Berglund Center

America’s long running hit play – pulling your heart strings – and now starring Two Iconic Stars – Barbara Eden and Barry Bostwick! It’s the late A.R. Gurney’s most famous Broadway production, in a sure-fire sentimental evening of star power and supreme acting. Theatres all over America have been thrilling to TV’s I Dream Of Jeannie and the ‘Rocky Horrow Show’s’ Barry Bostwick – live onstage. Barbara and Barry deliver a once-in-a-lifetime evening.

A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Two friends, rebellious Melissa Gardner and straight-arrow Andrew Makepeace Ladd III have exchanged notes, cards and letters with each other for over 50 years. From second grade, through summer vacations, to college, and well into adulthood, they have spent a lifetime discussing their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, and victories and defeats. But long after the letters are done, the real question remains: Have they made the right choices or is the love of their life only a letter away?