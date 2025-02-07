Barry LeNoir and Drew Willson - First Friday Concert

× Expand Barry LeNoir Barry LeNoir and Drew Willson

At the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley on February 7: Barry LeNoir performs with talented Drew Willson during the next First Friday Listening Room Concert.

Barry is a Floyd-based musician with a gift for generating a great atmosphere and ensuring the entire audience has a great time. He describes his music as sentimental and irreverent, delving into a mixture of styles that include Rock, Folk, Pop, Americana, Singer-Songwriter, Alt-Country, and Bluegrass. Drew Willson Drew joins Barry, lending his beautiful instrumentation and harmonies, to make for an unmissable event.

The Listening Room is held at 21 West Main Street in Pulaski and opens at 5 p.m. with light refreshments and a cash bar serving beer and wine. Music is from 6-8 p.m. Event entry is free; a $5 donation is suggested. There is free parking on the streets in downtown as well as several free lots, including one behind the Pulaski Theatre across the street from the Fine Arts Center.