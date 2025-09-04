Barter Players' I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas

× Expand Courtesy Barter Theatre

Join Barter Theatre for a heartwarming holiday adventure with I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas. Set at the Cincinnati Zoo, this festive musical follows seven-year-old Lois Jean, whose Christmas wish is for the zoo’s hippo, Big Suzy, to give birth in time for the holidays. When baby Bella arrives prematurely, it takes a miracle—and a little help from Santa—to save the day. Filled with catchy songs, lovable characters, and the magic of the season, this one-act show is perfect for audiences of all ages.

Two performances are scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: Bronze - $31 | Silver - $41 | Gold - $46 | Platinum - $51 | Premium Loge - $61

Tickets for Children (ages 12 and under): $10 | Must call the box office at 540-345-2550 to purchase children's tickets.

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket.

