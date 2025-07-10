× Expand Mike Stevens A photograph of Todd Marcum, retired advertising executive and upcoming Salem Museum speaker.

Enjoy an evening of classic baseball history and Americana with “Baseball Cards at the Edge of War, 1941 – The Games, the Gum, and the Glory.” Admission is free for this Salem Museum speaker series talk on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the Salem Museum. The event will be livestreamed on Zoom for those unable to attend in person through a link on SalemMuseum.org.

In his talk, Roanoke author Todd R. Marcum will cover the enduring legacy of the unforgettable 1941 baseball season. While the rest of the world was at war, in America two baseball legends chased immortality and three bubble gum titans squared off to be the king of cardboard. Marcum will discuss this and much more in his talk and in his new book, Baseball Cards at the Edge of War, revisiting the games, the gum, and the glory that made 1941 a legendary season. At the conclusion of his lecture, Marcum’s book will be available for purchase and/or signing.

Marcum is a Roanoke-based marketing consultant who grew up in West Virginia. He started his career as a radio continuity writer and working for small agencies before co-founding Access Advertising in 1996. After selling his share of the agency in 2020, he has continued to provide advertising and marketing services for select clients and project work for larger companies in the region. Marcum volunteers for many causes, including Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Bradley Free Clinic, and Project WARM. He is an active member of Oak Grove Church of the Brethren, enjoys playing guitar, and is an avid baseball card collector.