Bazaar Presents: Dominy, The Lousy Ferns

Dominy is a Philadelphia based indie band that crafts hook-laced, irreverent rock and roll that draws from a wide array of influences, including surf, classic country, and Americana. Formed in 2016, Dominy released their debut album, 'Wet Leather' in January 2017, as well as a follow up EP that July titled 'Dry Pleather'. During their time playing in Philadelphia as well as touring, Dominy has garnered a reputation for high energy shows suffused with sardonic humor. This year, Dominy forges ahead with their relentless energy, releasing their second full length album, "Drugstore Cowboy."

dominymusic.com

‍The Lousy Ferns is a Roanoke band featuring Timothy Ferris, Philip Alderman, Aaron Feldman, and Tate Bell. They open the evening with a blend of post-rock, indie alternative.

