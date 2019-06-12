Bazaar Presents: Dover & The Elevators / The Prof.Fuzz 63 / Virginia Electric
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Dover & The Elevators is a local power duo that delivers loud, driven garage rock with a unique twist.
The Prof.Fuzz 63 is a Dallas-based lo-fi rock trio that features fuzzed-out guitar, grinding organ, and pounding drums.
Virginia Electric is a Roanoke rock / blues / alt-country band that released their first album, "Towers" earlier this year.
Presented by Bazaar Roanoke. All ages!
