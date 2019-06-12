Bazaar Presents: Dover & The Elevators / The Prof.Fuzz 63 / Virginia Electric

Google Calendar - Bazaar Presents: Dover & The Elevators / The Prof.Fuzz 63 / Virginia Electric - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bazaar Presents: Dover & The Elevators / The Prof.Fuzz 63 / Virginia Electric - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bazaar Presents: Dover & The Elevators / The Prof.Fuzz 63 / Virginia Electric - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Bazaar Presents: Dover & The Elevators / The Prof.Fuzz 63 / Virginia Electric - 2019-06-12 00:00:00

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Dover & The Elevators is a local power duo that delivers loud, driven garage rock with a unique twist.

The Prof.Fuzz 63 is a Dallas-based lo-fi rock trio that features fuzzed-out guitar, grinding organ, and pounding drums.

Virginia Electric is a Roanoke rock / blues / alt-country band that released their first album, "Towers" earlier this year.

Presented by Bazaar Roanoke. All ages!

Info

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Google Calendar - Bazaar Presents: Dover & The Elevators / The Prof.Fuzz 63 / Virginia Electric - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bazaar Presents: Dover & The Elevators / The Prof.Fuzz 63 / Virginia Electric - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bazaar Presents: Dover & The Elevators / The Prof.Fuzz 63 / Virginia Electric - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Bazaar Presents: Dover & The Elevators / The Prof.Fuzz 63 / Virginia Electric - 2019-06-12 00:00:00