Bazaar Presents: Dover & The Elevators / The Prof.Fuzz 63 / Virginia Electric

Dover & The Elevators is a local power duo that delivers loud, driven garage rock with a unique twist.

The Prof.Fuzz 63 is a Dallas-based lo-fi rock trio that features fuzzed-out guitar, grinding organ, and pounding drums.

Virginia Electric is a Roanoke rock / blues / alt-country band that released their first album, "Towers" earlier this year.

Presented by Bazaar Roanoke. All ages!