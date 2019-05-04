Bazaar Presents: Gemini Love / Spacecase

Richmond-based rock quintet Gemini Love has toured up and down the East Coast with the likes of Jimmie's Chicken Shack and Will Wood & The Tapeworms. This spring, they hit the road in support of their new EP, "This is Not Science."

"Quirky melodies, laid-back designs, and plangent themes make This is Not Science a delightful and beneficial listen." - The Auricular

Lexington, Va band Spacecase delivers a variety of original rock, from punk to heavy blues. Their 2018 EP "81118" represents the best of 4 years of hard work and creativity.

