Bazaar Presents: Harvest Blaque & Co. with The Full Blast All Stars

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Come out for a night of Hip-Hop, Funk , and Soul with Harvest Blaque & Co!

With influences from Common to Queen, this local rapper and full backing band bring a truly unique sound.

harvestblaque.com/

Special guests The Full Blast All Stars travel from Connecticut on their summer tour.

This group of gifted indie Hip Hop artists will absolutely blow you away!

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
