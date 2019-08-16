Bazaar Presents: Harvest Blaque & Co. with The Full Blast All Stars
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Come out for a night of Hip-Hop, Funk , and Soul with Harvest Blaque & Co!
With influences from Common to Queen, this local rapper and full backing band bring a truly unique sound.
Special guests The Full Blast All Stars travel from Connecticut on their summer tour.
This group of gifted indie Hip Hop artists will absolutely blow you away!
