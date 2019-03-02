Bazaar Presents: Heevahava and Polly Panic (Rasputina)

Asheville, NC cello-rock siren Polly Panic brings her unique, heavy chamber stylings to The Spot On Kirk! Known for touring with the deliciously goth, historical tale weaving trio Rasputina, Polly Panic celebrates this year's release of her third studio album, "Losing Form."

Roanoke's own Heevahava continues a two decade spanning run of powerful, earth shaking rock. The group formed in Kentucky in 1994, and longtime transplant Mark Perry has kept it alive and active in the Star City.