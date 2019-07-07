Bazaar Presents: L.A. Dies / Jim Shorts / Car Cassette

Lynchburg band L.A. Dies is a Bazaar favorite. If you are not familiar with them, this is your chance to find out why! The trio recently gained a fourth member, which allows them to add new instrumentation that makes their arrangements lush and irresistible.

Based in Maryland, Jim Shorts' David Haynes has been creating collections of lo-fi, haphazardly crafted guitar pop for over 5 years. Dropping the bedroom aesthetics and tape hiss for a more polished sound, Haynes' recent record "Halo Repair" has seen the artist develop from a solo act into a fully functional, powerhouse band.

Lynchburg soft grunge act Car Cassette open the evening.

Presented by Bazaar Roanoke. All ages!