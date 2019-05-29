Bazaar Presents: Mary Ocher + Your Government w/ Doug Cheatwood

Bazaar Roanoke is thrilled to welcome Berlin avant-pop artist Mary Ocher back to Roanoke! She delivered a powerful, unforgettable solo show back in 2014, and this spring she will return with two drummers and video projections!

Mary has toured 23 countries, and her latest album "The West Against The People" was released on Klangbad (the label of Krautrock pioneers Faust.) The album and its follow up, "Faust Studio Sessions," feature collaborations with elusive legends like Julia Kent (of Antony and The Johnsons). It received wonderful features in The Wire, Fact Magazine, NPR, Bandcamp and others. Her previous solo release was produced by Canadian psych guru King Khan.

This truly singular event also marks the release of Doug Cheatwood's new album, "Wild Dreams." Known for his 10 year role as the front man of The Bastards Of Fate, Cheatwood had produced several solo albums before the formation of the popular Roanoke band. He is currently more prolific than ever, completing five albums in 2018 alone. His performance of "Wild Dreams" is the third in his series of "one-off" shows for these works, in which he performs the album in its entirety for one time only. Physical copies of these albums are available at his performances as they are released, but can be found nowhere on the internet. Each show is a unique, must-see experience!