Bazaar Presents: Pocket Vinyl, L.A. Dies, Doug Cheatwood

Connecticut duo Pocket Vinyl brings art to life with their one man piano band and on-stage painter. Every painting, which is auctioned at the end of each performance, is entirely unique.

Since 2010, Pocket Vinyl has toured all 50 states, played over 850 shows, released 6 albums and 2 EPs, made the film "Drive. Play. Sleep." (now on Amazon Prime), and created hundreds of new art collectors nationwide.

http://www.pocketvinyl.com

Lynchburg band L.A. Dies is a four-piece indie rock band that started as a happy accident in 2015. Since then, they have added members, played countless shows, and released an album, split, and EP.

https://la-dies.bandcamp.com

Doug Cheatwood is a local legend known for his one-of-a-kind live performance and prolific production of original music. He has completed over a dozen albums and has several more on the way! Cheatwood was also the lead singer of Roanoke band Bastards of Fate, who played hundreds of shows and were well loved during their span of 10+ years .

