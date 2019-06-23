Bazaar Presents: William Russell Wallace and Marshall Hicks

William Russell Wallace spent a decade on the road with several bands before taking a break to get his MFA in Fiction from the University of Montana. His new record, DIRTY SOUL, is a raw collection of songs about redemption in the face of self-destruction and addiction. His fiction can be found in Yemassee (winner of the 2018 Yemassee Prize in Fiction), Breakwater Review (runner-up in the 2019 Fiction Contest), Carve, and elsewhere. He currently lives in Idyllwild, CA.

“William Russell Wallace crafts the kind of hard-hitting, poetically nuanced songs that immediately invite you into his world.” - The Vinyl District

“(Dirty Soul) is familiar and nostalgic, yet completely relevant, entirely his own, and new.” This is Not the Radio

Roanoke artist Marshall Hicks opens the evening. He has played in countless bands, run sound for several venues, recorded albums, and hosted live performances by numerous traveling acts. On this special occasion, catch the jack-of-all-music-trades as he performs original songs in a rare solo set!