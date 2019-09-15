Bazaar Roanoke's 10 Year Anniversary Party

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Celebrate 10 years with Bazaar Roanoke!

Live music by:

One Too Many Harolds

(Cat Conover & Sairah Hobbs)

White Petals

https://whitepetals.bandcamp.com

Gaffer Project

https://gafferproject.bandcamp.com

Lost in Space Camp

https://lostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com/

Featuring Bazaar's Pop-Up Record Shop!

Cash Bar by Blue Ridge Catering.  

Info

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
