Beaded Spider Workshop

Did you know that finding a spider on your tree is considered good luck in many traditions?

Or maybe you’re into Disney’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” decor themes?

Join us to create a beautiful beaded spider, perfect for decorating your home or adding a unique, sparkling touch to your holiday tree!

Learn the fascinating folklore as you create your own eight-legged gem. Completed spiders will measure between 3 to 4 ½ inches in length.

Registration required.

Members: $20 | General Public: $25

