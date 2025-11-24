Beaded Spider Workshop
to
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Spiders made out of beads
Did you know that finding a spider on your tree is considered good luck in many traditions?
Or maybe you’re into Disney’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” decor themes?
Join us to create a beautiful beaded spider, perfect for decorating your home or adding a unique, sparkling touch to your holiday tree!
Learn the fascinating folklore as you create your own eight-legged gem. Completed spiders will measure between 3 to 4 ½ inches in length.
Registration required.
Members: $20 | General Public: $25
