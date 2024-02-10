Beads & Bling: It's a Mardi Gras Thing!
St. John's Episcopal Church 1 Mountain Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Rotary-DowntownKimoyo, Ltd.West End Center
Beads & Bling
It’s that time again!! Beads & Bling: It’s a Mardi Gras thing is back! Proceeds will benefit the West End Center and Kimoyo, Ltd.! Buy your tickets today with the QR code below or contact Rotary-Downtown to pay via check or cash! It’s always a great event, complete with wonderful Cajun food, live music, festive drinks, and more!
