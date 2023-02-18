× Expand Rotary Downtown Roanoke 2023 Beads and Bling Buy Tickets Rotary presents Beads & Bling: It's a Mardi Gras Thing!

Rotary Club of Roanoke Downtown presents:

Beads & Bling! It's a Mardi Gras Thing!

WHEN: Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 5:30pm-9:30pm

WHERE: St. John's Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA, 24016

ATTIRE: We want you to be “party” comfortable. Traditional Mardi Gras colors are purple, green and gold, so have fun and dress the part! Dress “bayou casual.”

TICKET PRICE: $35

Limited number of tickets available

RAFFLE TICKETS: $10 Each - WINNING RAFFLE TICKET GETS $1,000 – you may purchase more at the event!

There will be Cajun cuisine food stations, dessert and much, much more! We promise, you won’t leave hungry!

Reminder: this event benefits Kimoyo, Ltd. and The Rescue Mission of Roanoke. Please come ready to help us raise money for these great organizations!