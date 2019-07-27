Beale’s Taste of the Trails

Brought to you by Bedford County Parks and Recreation

Come on out to experience all that Bedford Trails have to offer. Bedford County Parks and Recreation wants you to come hike and bike our trail systems in a simple and festive format. A 3 mile course will take hikers and bikers around all four of Bedford County’s beautiful parks. There will also be a Tour of the Trails ride that will cover the full trail systems. This length will range between 6-10 miles depending on trail system.

After Party at Beale’s Brewery following