Nothing lasts forever, not even Beans and Banjos. March's Beans and Banjos will be the last. Instead of having a couple of bands like we usually do, we’re inviting everyone who's ever played or sung at Beans and Banjos to come out and jam. We'll try to play Beans and Banjos out in style.

If you've ever played, come on out. If you've every danced to a tune, come on out. If you've ever nodded along or patted your foot or come for beans and cornbread and then headed home, come on out.

Beans and Banjos has been going for at least 14 years. It won't be going on any longer.

Come on out and be part of the last one. It'll be Saturday, March 25 at the Meadowbrook Community Center. The food and music start at 6 p.m. We’ll finish up about 8 p.m.

We’ll have beans and cornbread and desserts. We ask for a donation of at least $5 to help keep the LINC Letter publishing.

As always, we operate on granny rules: No drinkin’, no cussin’, no spittin’ on the floor.

Y’all come.