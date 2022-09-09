In 2016, 20 acres of black oil sunflowers were planted. As a result of the beautiful scenery, the fields were opened up for visitors to walk through and adore. Visitors enjoy hay wagon rides, farm animal petting area, over 80 unique hand made craft and food vendors, photo booths, live music on Saturdays and more. There is something to do for every age!

The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival helps to diversify the farms income. The farmland was purchased in 1900 and began as a dairy in 1927. In September of 2019 the farm sold out of the dairy industry and now runs beef cattle and has a hay and straw operation. The farm is still owned and operated by the family today.