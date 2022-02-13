Bebe Demure & Out of Body Burlesque present: Ex's & O's

5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016

BURLESQUE! DRAG! SIDESHOW!

This is Roanoke's Hottest Valentine's Day Burlesque & Variety Show!

The good, the bad, and the ugly of love all come together in one night at 5 Points Music Sanctuary! Local and traveling performers bring you a unique and entertaining date night for Valentine's Day.

18+ only

Doors at 6:30pm

Show at 7pm

$15 GA Presale with upgrades available

Produced by: Bebe Demure

Hosted by: Jezzi Belle

Featuring performances by: Bella La Blanc (MD), Honey Yvonne (Roanoke VA), Kruwella de Leo (Roanoke VA), Minnie De'Vil (Roanoke VA), Patsy Climax (NC), Ryatt Flair (Harrisonburg VA), Scarlet Starlet (Richmond VA)

Out of Body Burlesque is an all-inclusive performance artist collective. Not just a show....an experience.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Dance, Theater & Dance
