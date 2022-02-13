Bebe Demure & Out of Body Burlesque present: Ex's & O's
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Bebe Demure, 5 Points Music Sanctuary
Poster art and design by: Bebe Demure
BURLESQUE! DRAG! SIDESHOW!
This is Roanoke's Hottest Valentine's Day Burlesque & Variety Show!
The good, the bad, and the ugly of love all come together in one night at 5 Points Music Sanctuary! Local and traveling performers bring you a unique and entertaining date night for Valentine's Day.
18+ only
Doors at 6:30pm
Show at 7pm
$15 GA Presale with upgrades available
Produced by: Bebe Demure
Hosted by: Jezzi Belle
Featuring performances by: Bella La Blanc (MD), Honey Yvonne (Roanoke VA), Kruwella de Leo (Roanoke VA), Minnie De'Vil (Roanoke VA), Patsy Climax (NC), Ryatt Flair (Harrisonburg VA), Scarlet Starlet (Richmond VA)
Out of Body Burlesque is an all-inclusive performance artist collective. Not just a show....an experience.