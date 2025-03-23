Beckon Call - Gospel Concert

to

West End Presbyterian Church 1200 Campbell Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

West End Presbyterian is pleased to present Beckon Call - one of Roanoke's favorite "homegrown" 4-man gospel quartets -for an evening concert at 6 pm in the sanctuary. No charge. Reception provided after the show. Everyone is welcome - come as you are. Parking available across from the church at 12th and Campbell Ave SW in Roanoke. Questions - call the church at 540-343-9593.

Info

West End Presbyterian Church 1200 Campbell Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Concerts & Live Music
540-343-9593
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Beckon Call - Gospel Concert - 2025-03-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beckon Call - Gospel Concert - 2025-03-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beckon Call - Gospel Concert - 2025-03-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beckon Call - Gospel Concert - 2025-03-23 18:00:00 ical