× Expand West End Presbyterian Church Beckon Call - Gospel Concert

West End Presbyterian is pleased to present Beckon Call - one of Roanoke's favorite "homegrown" 4-man gospel quartets -for an evening concert at 6 pm in the sanctuary. No charge. Reception provided after the show. Everyone is welcome - come as you are. Parking available across from the church at 12th and Campbell Ave SW in Roanoke. Questions - call the church at 540-343-9593.