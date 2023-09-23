Bedford Centerfest
to
Bedford Bedford, Virginia
Bedford Centerfest
Summer's Getting Started and we are in full planning mode for this year's Bedford Centerfest happening on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 10 AM to 6 PM!!!
Mark your calendars folks, it's going to be a good one this year with more vendors, New & Returning Food Trucks, and some great bands!
We are EXCITED to announce that Nashville Recording artist Glen Shelton will be joining us in Bedford as our headliner for the 4pm - 6pm time slot at Centerfest!! Get your dancing shoes ready, bring your chairs and get ready for a Good Time!!