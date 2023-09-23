× Expand Bedford Centerfest

Summer's Getting Started and we are in full planning mode for this year's Bedford Centerfest happening on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 10 AM to 6 PM!!!

Mark your calendars folks, it's going to be a good one this year with more vendors, New & Returning Food Trucks, and some great bands!

We are EXCITED to announce that Nashville Recording artist Glen Shelton will be joining us in Bedford as our headliner for the 4pm - 6pm time slot at Centerfest!! Get your dancing shoes ready, bring your chairs and get ready for a Good Time!!