Bedford Festival of Trees

Festival of Trees at the Bedford Area Welcome Center is an annual event that takes place around the end of November through the first week of January. “Oh Christmas Tree” is the theme for this year. The event will feature trees that are decorated by local businesses and organizations. Visitors are encouraged to come by the Welcome Center and vote for their favorite tree(s) for only $1.00/vote. At the conclusion of the event, all proceeds will benefit the charitable organizations designated by the businesses. There are no winners and no losers of this event, everyone has an equal opportunity to raise money for their selected charity and they will keep whatever amount they raise. The Festival of Trees is a festive family friendly event to celebrate the season while helping causes important to the community.