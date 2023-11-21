Bedford Festival of Trees

to

Bedford Area Welcome Center 816 Burks Hill Rd. , Bedford, Virginia 24523

Festival of Trees at the Bedford Area Welcome Center is an annual event that takes place around the end of November through the first week of January. “Oh Christmas Tree” is the theme for this year. The event will feature trees that are decorated by local businesses and organizations. Visitors are encouraged to come by the Welcome Center and vote for their favorite tree(s) for only $1.00/vote. At the conclusion of the event, all proceeds will benefit the charitable organizations designated by the businesses.  There are no winners and no losers of this event, everyone has an equal opportunity to raise money for their selected charity and they will keep whatever amount they raise. The Festival of Trees is a festive family friendly event to celebrate the season while helping causes important to the community.

Info

Bedford Area Welcome Center 816 Burks Hill Rd. , Bedford, Virginia 24523
Kids & Family
540-587-5681
to
Google Calendar - Bedford Festival of Trees - 2023-11-21 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bedford Festival of Trees - 2023-11-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bedford Festival of Trees - 2023-11-21 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bedford Festival of Trees - 2023-11-21 00:00:00 ical