× Expand Dr Pepper Park Bee Gees Tribute: Bee Gees Gold come to Dr Pepper Park

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

SHOW SCHEDULE: (Subject to change without notice)

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

Gates Open at 6pm

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Tribute Act plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission areas only and do not require a ticket.

All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

The box office opens on site at 5:45pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Ticket Prices

VIP PATIO: $30.00

Meet and greet with the artists.

VIP SKYBOX: $45.00

Rooftop deck with access to a private cash bar & bathroom. The Skybox is not handicap accessible. These tickets offer the best views at the park!

Advance GA: $18.00

Day of GA:$20.00

John Acosta as Barry Gibb has performed in Bee Gees Tributes all over the world. His portrayal of lead singer Barry Gibb is with a zest for detail, like no other. From the look to the falsetto you will close your eyes and say "its Barry!" John Acosta's Bee Gees Gold Tribute is the ultimate salute, and experience of seeing the Bee Gees in their prime, LIVE ONCE AGAIN! With the detailed vocal stylings of John Acosta (Barry), Daryl Borges (Robin), Jeff Celentano (Maurice) as the Brothers Gibb, there is a sensation that will make you blurt out "Wow.. I just seen and heard the Bee Gees!" Backed by a live band, this Vegas Bee Gees tribute recreates the look and sound of the Bee Gees from the 60's to the late 70's, with their unique falsettos that made them legends.

Performing such early hits as Massachusetts, I started a Joke, to the later Disco classics , Stayin' Alive , You should be dancing etc.